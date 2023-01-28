 Skip to main content
UNI wrestlers fall just short against No. 10 Oklahoma State

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- The UNI wrestlers came up just short on Saturday night. UNI matched 10th-ranked Oklahoma State with five victories apiece, but it came down to bonus points as the Cowboys edged the Panthers 19-17.

UNI had won two of the previous three meetings with the perennial powerhouse prior to Saturday's loss.

No. 10 Oklahoma State 19, No. 15 Northern Iowa 17

Jan. 28, 2023  McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa

Attendance: 3,102

125: Kyle Gollhofer (UNI) MD Zach Blankenship (OSU), 14-5

133: No. 2 Daton Fix (OSU) dec. No. 11 Kyle Biscoglia (UNI), 8-1

141: No. 32 Carter Young (OSU) MD No. 8 Cael Happel (UNI), 15-7

149: No. 14 Colin Realbuto (UNI) dec. No. 20 Victor Voinovich (OSU), 5-4

157: No. 26 Derek Holschlag (UNI) dec. No. 11 Kaden Gfeller (OSU), SV-1 6-4

165: No. 26 Wyatt Sheets (OSU) fall No. 10 Austin Yant (UNI), 6:24

174: No. 6 Dustin Plott (OSU) dec. No. 13 Lance Runyon (UNI), 7-3

184: No. 2 Parker Keckeisen (UNI) MD Gavin Stika (OSU), 20-6

197: No. 18 Luke Surber (OSU) dec. Wyatt Voelker (UNI), 2-1

HWT: No. 13 Tyrell Gordon (UNI) dec. No. 24 Konner Doucet (OSU), 3-2

