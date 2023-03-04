UNI women rout Missouri State on senior day

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- UNI emerged from a physical battle with an 86-67 win over Missouri State in Saturday's regular season finale. The Panther win secured the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
"What a great team win, what a way to send our seniors out," said Head Coach Tanya Warren. "The start of the game was such a special moment. I'm extremely grateful to Missouri State for allowing us to honor CJ [Cynthia Wolf] with being able to start her and make her final basket in the McLeod. It means more than I could put into words."
UNI's Emerson Green hit 8 of 12 shots, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc to lead the Panthers with 24 points. Grace Bofelli added 12 in the win.
UNI led by six at half and really took control with a 21-10 run through the third quarter. The Panthers hold a first round bye and will play on Friday against the winner of the 11-6 game between Valparaiso and Illinois-Chicago.