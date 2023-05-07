 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

DALLAS                JASPER                MARSHALL
POLK                  POWESHIEK             TAMA

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                RINGGOLD
UNION                 WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS
TAYLOR

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON,
ATLANTIC, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, CARLISLE, CEDAR FALLS,
CENTERVILLE, CHARITON, CORNING, CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES,
DYSART, EARLHAM, FONTANELLE, GLADBROOK, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL,
HUMESTON, INDIANOLA, KNOXVILLE, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON,
MARSHALLTOWN, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORWALK, OSCEOLA,
OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PELLA, PERRY, SEYMOUR, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO,
TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SCATTERED DAMAGING WINDS LIKELY WITH ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS
TO 75 MPH POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED LARGE HAIL LIKELY WITH ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS
TO 3 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.

UNI wins 17th straight, sweeps Evansville to end the regular season

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- The UNI Panthers set another record on Sunday. UNI topped Evansville 9-1 in 4 1/2 innings to earn a school record 17th consecutive win. The victory finished off a weekend sweep that saw the Panthers outscore the Aces 25-1 over the course of three games.

Redshirt senior Kailyn Packard threw 4 2/3 innings, allowed just one run, and struck out nine in the winning effort.

UNI opened the scoring with three runs in the first frame, powered by Addison McElrath's 2-RBI double to dead center. They added six more in a third inning that featured Brooke Snider's 12th home run of the season, a three-run shot to right field. The home run upped UNI's program record total to 70 this season.

The Panthers now head to the Missouri Valley tournament in Carbondale, Illinois, where they have a first round bye and will face the winner of Evansville and Drake on Thursday.

