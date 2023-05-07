UNI wins 17th straight, sweeps Evansville to end the regular season

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- The UNI Panthers set another record on Sunday. UNI topped Evansville 9-1 in 4 1/2 innings to earn a school record 17th consecutive win. The victory finished off a weekend sweep that saw the Panthers outscore the Aces 25-1 over the course of three games.
Redshirt senior Kailyn Packard threw 4 2/3 innings, allowed just one run, and struck out nine in the winning effort.
UNI opened the scoring with three runs in the first frame, powered by Addison McElrath's 2-RBI double to dead center. They added six more in a third inning that featured Brooke Snider's 12th home run of the season, a three-run shot to right field. The home run upped UNI's program record total to 70 this season.
The Panthers now head to the Missouri Valley tournament in Carbondale, Illinois, where they have a first round bye and will face the winner of Evansville and Drake on Thursday.