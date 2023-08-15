UNI volleyball eyes a repeat

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) – After a championship season, UNI volleyball is back to do it again.
“We have such a great team bond right now,” says senior Kira Fallert, “and we’re just excited to get going.”
The Panthers are coming off a year that saw them sweep their home conference schedule, while winning the Missouri Valley regular season and tournament titles. Soon after they swept past Florida State in the first round of the NCAA tournament before bowing out at Minnesota.
UNI’s success, however, was a bit unexpected coming after a disappointing 2021 campaign that saw them take eighth in the league, their worst finish under head coach Bobbi Petersen.
“Last year when preseason rankings came out and we were pretty much towards the bottom, I honestly didn’t think about it too much,” said senior Emily Holterhaus, “but it just fired a lot of people up.”
“I think it definitely gave us a chip on our shoulder,” added Fallert, “and we knew we had something to prove because that was just not us. That’s not who UNI volleyball is.”
While 5 strong seniors are gone, the Panthers return their top two offensive threats in Holterhaus and Fallert to go oolong with MVC setter of the year Taylor Alden.
“Taylor’s just one of those players,” said Petersen, “You watch her, she’s that calming presence. She doesn’t ever get rattled.”
While another conference title is again the goal, the Panthers want to keep playing as long as possible.
“Our goal is to make a run in the NCAA tournament as it always is,” says Holterhaus.