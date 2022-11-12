UNI volleyball clinches MVC regular season crown

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- The Panthers are champs again. UNI topped Missouri State 3-1 (25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 25-18) on Saturday as they moved to 17-0 in conference play, earning an outright regular season conference title.
UNI (24-6 overall, 17-0 MVC) took home the regular season title for the 20th time in program history.
Carly Spies led the Panther's attack with 16 kills in the win. Olivia Tjernagel added 14.
The Panther's win clinches the top-seed in this year's Missouri Valley Conference tournament after UNI wraps up the regular season on Wednesday at Drake.