UNI tops Evansville for 11th straight MVC win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (KWWL) -- The train is showing no signs of slowing down. UNI shook off a second set defeat and finished strong, topping Evansville 3-1 (25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 25-19) to move to 11-0 in Missouri Valley play, further cementing their spot on the top of the conference standings.
Inga Rotto led the way for UNI, posting a career-best .652 attack percentage to go along with a team and personal season high 16 kills. Kira Fallert added 14 kills in the UNI win.
Senior Carly Spies notched her 300th career block in the match.