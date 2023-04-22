UNI softball tops Illinois State 5-3

NORMAL, Ill. (KWWL) -- The UNI softball team inched closer to a regular season MVC title, erasing a late deficit to top Illinois State 5-3 on Saturday afternoon. The win marked the Panthers eighth straight, leaving them two games ahead of Missouri State in the conference standings.
After falling behind 3-2 in the fifth inning, Mya Dodge knocked in the tying run in the top of the 6th with a deep sacrifice fly to right field scoring Kylie Sanders. Then in the 7th, Sanders drilled a go-ahead 2-run home run as UNI held on in the end.
The Panthers will chase a sweep of the Redbirds on Sunday afternoon.