UNI softball ties record with 16th straight win

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- Another day and another mercy rule win. The UNI Panthers topped Evansville 8-0 in five innings for the second straight day, tying a program record with their 16th straight win.
UNI's Mya Dodge got the offense going in the opening inning with her team leading 16th home run of the season. Dodge and Madison Parks had multiple RBI performances in the win.
Anna Wischnowski struck out six batters in 4 2/3 innings to earn the win for UNI. The Panthers will chase a series sweep in their regular season finale on Sunday.