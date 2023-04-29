UNI softball routs Valparaiso for share of MVC title

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- The UNI Panthers topped Valparaiso 9-0 on Saturday to finish a series sweep and clinch a share of the Missouri Valley regular season title with three games remaining.
UNI drilled their program record 67th and 68th home runs in the win. Mya Dodge opened the third inning with a solo blast to put UNI up 3-0 on the Beacons. Later in the inning, Brooke Snider drilled a three-run shot over the wall in right center as part of a seven-run frame that led UNI to their 23rd conference win next to just one loss.
The Panthers head to Iowa on Wednesday before hosting Evansville for a three game series to end the regular season.