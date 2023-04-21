UNI slugs past Illinois State to increase Valley lead

NORMAL, Ill. (KWWL) -- UNI crushed their league leading 58th and 59th home runs of the season as the first place Panthers increased their conference lead to three games with a 6-3 win over second-place Illinois State.
Daryn Lamprecht and Brooke Snider each hit their eighth home runs of the year, both solo shots in the win. UNI's 59 home runs currently sit 27 ahead of everyone else in the league.
Friday's win marked the seventh straight for UNI (28-11. 17-1 MVC). They face the Redbirds again at 2 pm on Saturday in the second of the the three game series.