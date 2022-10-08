UNI homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- The University of Northern Iowa held its annual homecoming parade in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday morning.
The chilly start to the day did not keep panther fans away as students and families lined the streets of downtown Cedar Falls.
Beth and Jim Hall met as students in the library at UNI. The couple lives in Cedar Rapids but made the trip back to Cedar Falls for homecoming. They always enjoy seeing how things have changed since they roamed The Hill.
"It is just fun because there are still a lot of landmarks that were here when we were here 40 years ago," Beth said. "But the differences are awesome, and there are a lot of cool new things.
This year's theme is "That 70's HOCO," taking alumni back to the time of bell bottoms and disco.
UNI alumnus and NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and his wife, Brenda, were the VIPs of the 2022 UNI Homecoming Parade. They joined floats along with the Panther Marching Band, UNI clubs, fraternities and sororities.
KWWL Sports Director Rick Coleman emceed the parade. You can watch it on the University's YouTube page if you missed it.