UNI falls to Weber State, 34-17

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- UNI had their home opener Saturday, hosting the Weber State Wildcats in a top 10 FCS matchup.
On Weber State's first play of the day, quarterback Kylan Weisser dropped back and sent a strike down the field to Jacob Sharp. Sharp nearly won the foot race, making it all the way down to the 2-yard line.
The very next play, Damon Bankston plunged up the guy and crossed the goal line for the touchdown, giving Weber State a 7-0 lead.
On their next possession, UNI started to get the ball moving, with Theo Day sending a perfect pass to Sergio Morancy, who made a tremendous over the shoulder catch to move the chains.
However, that drive would stall, and Cedar Falls native Matthew Cook knocked in a field goal to get the Panthers on the board, trailing 7-3.
A little later on, UNI was moving again. Day scrambled and found Sam Schnee for the UNI touchdown, giving them a 10-7 lead.
Now trailing 14-10 with just a minute remaining in the half, Tye Edwards punched it in for the Panthers, giving them a 17-14 advantage.
In the second half, the UNI offense would have their struggles. One of Day's passes was intercepted by LJ Anderson deep inside Panther territory. For the game, Day passed for 312 yard with one touchdown, but threw three interceptions.
The Weber State offense wouldn't go away. Late in the fourth quarter, Bankston put the exclamation point on top, breaking away for a 58-yard touchdown run, his third of the game.
The Wildcats secured the victory, 34-17, over the Panthers. UNI falls to 0-2 on the season, with a road game at Idaho State awaiting them next week.