UNI men's basketball game at University of Virginia cancelled following shooting

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The UNI men's basketball game at the University of Virginia scheduled for Monday night has been cancelled due to a mass shooting that killed three and injured two.
UNI confirmed the cancellation in a press release on Monday morning.
"In response to a campus shooting on the University of Virginia campus on Sunday night, tonight's UNI men's basketball game against the No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers has been canceled," the University said.
The Panthers will play again on Monday, November 21 against the University of San Francisco in Kansas City.