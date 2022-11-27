UNI, Iowa State earn NCAA tournament bids

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) – The UNI volleyball team is headed north. The Missouri Valley champions will open NCAA tournament play against seventh-seeded Florida State on Friday in Minneapolis. The Panthers have met the Seminoles twice in program history, splitting the two matches.
UNI (26-7 overall, 17-1 MVC) didn't have to sweat things, earning the conference's automatic bid with a championship in the conference tournament earlier in the week.
The selection capped off a big season for UNI after the Panthers had been picked to finish sixth in the preseason conference poll
“This is all the more sweeter just knowing that we maybe outdid other people's expectations,” said Panther senior Inga Rotto, “But it's even better knowing we met our own expectations.”
Friday's first serve is set for 4:30 pm.
AMES (KWWL) – Iowa State earned a number six seed as the Cyclones will travel to Gainesville, Florida to open against Florida Gulf Coast in the first round. The bid is the 16th in Iowa State program history, 15 of those have come under current head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch.