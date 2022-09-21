UNI Football ready to start winning

After three games of the college football season---the Northern Iowa Panthers find themselves in the unfamiliar position of being winless.
In KWWL Sports Director Rick Coleman's conversation with UNI head coach Mark Farley --- the Northern Iowa head coach says --"there is no doubt the Panthers will turn it around."
Mark Farley, "We are within striking distance to win the football game a defensive stop and an offensive score and we are 2 and 1 and talking a whole different game."
In close losses to North Dakota and seventh ranked Sacramento State last Saturday---UNI was within one score in the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead in both games.
Coach Mark Farley believes his team has the talent to win these close contests-- he says it all comes down to execution.
We left some points on the board with field goal team..We left some points on the board by not scoring in the redzone and when you go back and all of these factors together we have had plenty of opportunities to win games by seven to ten points in these two particular games we are talking about
The winningest coach in UNI and Missouri Valley Football Conference history---coach Farley has never been in this position 0-3 to start a season...But he only knows one way
" I have never been in this situation but at the same time--man when you face adversity you face it head on you can't run from it you can't hide from it you have to deal with it and this is one of those situations we have to learn from what has happened in the first three games but we have to start from a place we can build from day in and day out play in and play out and you will see the results start to stockpile"
"Outside noise I know you don't listen to that--people who want to count Northern Iowa out right now --people who would is Northern Iowa is going to make it...
" I dare them to plain and simple if you know anything about UNI Football and what we have done then I dare you!
UNI travels to Macomb, Illinois this Saturday at 3pm to play MVFC Foe Western Illinois.