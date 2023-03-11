UNI falls to Belmont in Missouri Valley semis

Moline, Ill. (KWWL) -- Selection Sunday may not give Northern Iowa the answer their hoping for. The third-seeded Panthers fell to second-seed Belmont 69-62 in the MVC semis on Saturday, likely leading to a WNIT bid rather than a spot in the NCAA tournament.
The Panthers and Bruins went blow for blow over the course of all 40 minutes in a game that wasn't decided until the final moments. UNI (22-9) trailed most of the fourth quarter, but pulled within 58-57 in the final couple of minutes with a pair of Maya McDermott free throws. Belmont's Sydni Harvey countered with a back breaking three-pointer on the ensuing possession to push the Bruins to the finish.