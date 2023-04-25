UNI blasts past Drake 11-2

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- The UNI Panthers put on another powerful display, blasting past Drake 11-2 to finish off the season sweep of the Bulldogs.
The Panthers played longball like they have much of the season starting with a first inning bomb by Kylee Sanders, her third in the past three games had the Panthers up 3-0.
With UNI leading 4-2 in the fifth inning, Brooke Snider hammered her ninth home run of the season, a solo shot off the top of the scoreboard. In the end, Mya Dodge invoked the mercy rule with her sixth inning grand slam. The home run tied the team lead with 14, while Dodge set a new Panther RBI record with 61 on the season.
The Panthers have hit 61 home runs this season, 29 more than anyone else in the Missouri Valley Conference.