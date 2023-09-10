Top ranked Iowa field hockey remains perfect

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- Iowa freshman Dionne van Aalsum continued her rookie season dominance. The freshman scored four goals for the second time this season leading No. 1 Iowa to a 5-1 win over UMass-Lowell.
“I thought UMass Lowell gave us a really good challenge. Their strategy was great,” said head coach Lisa Cellucci. “They were trying to catch us in transition. It took us awhile to adjust, but we were opportunistic with our goals, and that helped us settle in.”
Van Aalsum drove a pair of goals in the back of the net in both halves. She now has 16 on the season. The native of The Netherlands opened the weekend ranked second in goals per game. The NCAA has yet to update the stats after her back-to-back four goal performances.