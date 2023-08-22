 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110 possible again Thursday.

* WHERE...Much of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Time has finally come for UNI's Arends

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- UNI's Chase Arends is a guy that just doesn't give up.

"He could’ve easily graduated and been done," says UNI Head Coach Mark Farley, "He wanted to come back and play."

That's exactly what he'll do after finally winning the starting center spot as a sixth year senior. However for Arends for the last four years on the field or off the field didn't matter.

"A couple of years ago I called Farley because I had this same question about playing," says Arends, "I told Farley I don’t care if I play left cheerleader. As long as we win games, that’s all I care about."

Chase Arends

UNI sixth-year senior Chase Arends prepares for his first full season as the Panther's starting center.

Still, Arends is finally getting his shot five years after impressing Mark Farley as an undersized lineman out of Dike-New Hartford during a high school camp work-out.

"So I’m looking at him going, 'Too short, too small, too whatever,' you know, and you’re always looking for the Spencer Browns, the Trevor Pennings of the world," Farley recalls with a smile, "Well, there’s Chase. Chase never got beat. We had pass rush after pass and here’s this little guy from Dike. I shouldn’t call him that, because he’ll be mad I called him a little guy. He’s a big guy now. He never got beat in camp."

Soon after Arends came to UNI as a walk-on, but for five years was always the next man in. Now he's the man.

"He’s a guy in the weight room who’s lifting the most weight, leading in there," says UNI's third-year starting quarterback Theo Day, "He leads out when we go to the field. He’s an all around leader that a lot of people follow."

That's evident by the fact that Arends, despite a lack of playing time, was recently elected a team captain. He says he's now ready to be the example.

"I put my head down and I work," he says, "I honestly have the opinion if you want to come work with me, great. If not, stay out of my way."

