Time has finally come for UNI's Arends

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- UNI's Chase Arends is a guy that just doesn't give up.
"He could’ve easily graduated and been done," says UNI Head Coach Mark Farley, "He wanted to come back and play."
That's exactly what he'll do after finally winning the starting center spot as a sixth year senior. However for Arends for the last four years on the field or off the field didn't matter.
"A couple of years ago I called Farley because I had this same question about playing," says Arends, "I told Farley I don’t care if I play left cheerleader. As long as we win games, that’s all I care about."
Still, Arends is finally getting his shot five years after impressing Mark Farley as an undersized lineman out of Dike-New Hartford during a high school camp work-out.
"So I’m looking at him going, 'Too short, too small, too whatever,' you know, and you’re always looking for the Spencer Browns, the Trevor Pennings of the world," Farley recalls with a smile, "Well, there’s Chase. Chase never got beat. We had pass rush after pass and here’s this little guy from Dike. I shouldn’t call him that, because he’ll be mad I called him a little guy. He’s a big guy now. He never got beat in camp."
Soon after Arends came to UNI as a walk-on, but for five years was always the next man in. Now he's the man.
"He’s a guy in the weight room who’s lifting the most weight, leading in there," says UNI's third-year starting quarterback Theo Day, "He leads out when we go to the field. He’s an all around leader that a lot of people follow."
That's evident by the fact that Arends, despite a lack of playing time, was recently elected a team captain. He says he's now ready to be the example.
"I put my head down and I work," he says, "I honestly have the opinion if you want to come work with me, great. If not, stay out of my way."