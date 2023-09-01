Thursday Night Football: Shortage of refs is forcing more football games to move to Thursday this year

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) - Fridays are synonymous with High School Football but this year, a growing number or games are being played on Thursday and Saturdays. The reason is not enough refs.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association says there has been a shortage of officials for high school sports for several years, but it has gotten worse in that past three or four years.
They have a little over 1300 football officials this season, a little more than last year, but less than they did five years ago.
Lewie Curtis, the Director of Officials for the IHSAA said a lot of refs left or retired during the COVID-19 Pandemic.