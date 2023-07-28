Three UNI Panthers earn All-American honors

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- Three UNI Panthers will head into the September 2 season opener at Iowa State as pre-season All-Americans. Kicker Matthew Cook, defensive lineman Khristian Boyd, and quarterback Theo Day received the honors from Phil Steele.
Cook earned first team honors coming off a season that saw him named to four All-American teams after hitting on 14-of 17 field goal attempts. He set a UNI record last season after connecting on 124 consecutive PAT's.
Boyd was named a second-team All-American after a season that saw him named as a second-team All-MVFC defensive lineman after racking up 32 tackles including five for loss.
Day was named to the fourth team after he tallied 3,121 yards last season to go with 26 passing touchdowns en route to being named the first-team All-MVFC quarterback in the postseason.
Twelve Panthers total were also named to Phil Steele's All-Missouri Valley Football Conference team.
All MVFC First Team
Kicker - Matthew Cook
Defensive Line - Khristian Boyd
All-MVFC Second Team
Quarterback - Theo Day
Wide Receiver - Sam Schnee
Tight End - Alex Allen
Offensive Line - Alex Allen
Defensive Back - Woo Governor
Punter - Noah Pettinger
All-MVFC Third Team
Wide Receiver - Sergio Morancy
Long Snapper - Isaiah Garman
All-MVFC Fourth Team
Tight End - Layne Pryor
Defensive Lineman - Cordarrius Bailey