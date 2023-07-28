 Skip to main content
Three UNI Panthers earn All-American honors

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- Three UNI Panthers will head into the September 2 season opener at Iowa State as pre-season All-Americans. Kicker Matthew Cook, defensive lineman Khristian Boyd, and quarterback Theo Day received the honors from Phil Steele.

Cook earned first team honors coming off a season that saw him named to four All-American teams after hitting on 14-of 17 field goal attempts. He set a UNI record last season after connecting on 124 consecutive PAT's.

Boyd was named a second-team All-American after a season that saw him named as a second-team All-MVFC defensive lineman after racking up 32 tackles including five for loss.

Day was named to the fourth team after he tallied 3,121 yards last season to go with 26 passing touchdowns en route to being named the first-team All-MVFC quarterback in the postseason.

Twelve Panthers total were also named to Phil Steele's All-Missouri Valley Football Conference team.

All MVFC First Team

Kicker - Matthew Cook

Defensive Line - Khristian Boyd

All-MVFC Second Team

Quarterback - Theo Day

Wide Receiver - Sam Schnee

Tight End - Alex Allen

Offensive Line - Alex Allen

Defensive Back - Woo Governor

Punter - Noah Pettinger

All-MVFC Third Team

Wide Receiver - Sergio Morancy

Long Snapper - Isaiah Garman

All-MVFC Fourth Team

Tight End - Layne Pryor

Defensive Lineman - Cordarrius Bailey

