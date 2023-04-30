Third period sinks Waterloo as Lincoln moves on in playoffs

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- The Waterloo Black Hawks couldn't match the Lincoln Stars in the third period as they fall 3-1 and dropped out of the USHL playoffs on Sunday afternoon.
"I'm proud of the work the group put in throughout the course of the season. It's not the result that we wanted and it's disappointing for sure," said Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby, "but I can't say we didn't give it our all tonight, try our best, and we just didn't get the result."
Waterloo fell behind in the first period as Mason Marcellus fed Jack Larrigan who finished a solid wrist shot for the only goal in the opening frame.
The Black Hawks equalized in the second. Ben Robertson beat Cameron Whitehead over his left shoulder just over six minutes into the period for a 1-1 tie that took this game to the third.
Waterloo, however, failed to capitalize on a five minutes major penalty, and it proved to be costly. Minutes later Marcellus fired home the go-ahead goal early in the the third. The Stars added an empty netter in the waning moments to put the game away and advance to the Western Conference final versus Fargo.