Tennant FG rallies No. 20 Kansas State past Iowa State 10-9

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Adrian Martinez passed for 246 yards and rushed for 77, and Chris Tennant kicked a late field goal to lead No. 20 Kansas State to a 10-9 win over Big 12 rival Iowa State on Saturday night.
Tennant kicked a 30-yard field goal with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter to rally Kansas State (5-1, 3-0) for the win.
The Wildcats' offense was defined by two chaotic plays.
The Wildcats scored when Martinez ducked under a potential sack, then heaved the ball to a leaping Phillip Brooks, who maintained his balance and raced downfield for an 81-yard touchdown.
In the second quarter, Martinez found Malik Knowles for a 68-yard gain. But Knowles fumbled before crossing the goal line. Iowa State's Anthony Johnson punched the ball out and Colby Reeder recovered in the end zone.
Martinez finished 12-of-19 passing and rushed 19 times.
The Cyclone (3-3, 0-3) have scored just one touchdown in their last 20 possessions.
Jace Gilbert made three field goals to give Iowa State a 9-7 lead entering the fourth quarter. Gilbert missed three times a week earlier at Kansas, including a potential game-tying kink in the closing seconds.