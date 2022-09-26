Taylor, Merriweather earn Big Ten honors

(KWWL) -- Iowa punter Tory Taylor and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather each earned Big Ten player of the week honnors following Iowa's 27-10 win at Rutgers
The honor is the third for Taylor who was named the conference special teams player of the week. The Australia native averaged 42.6 yards per punt in the win, pinning four inside the Rutgers 20 yardline.
The defensive player of the week honor is the first for Merriweather and it came on a night when the senior found the endzone for the first time in his career. That came on a fumble return that gave Iowa a 14-3 lead in the first half. Merriweather also grabbed a second half interception.