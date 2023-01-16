 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow Possible Wednesday Afternoon through
Thursday Morning...

.Snow will spread north across much of central and northern Iowa
by Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall rates may peak at 1 to 2 inches
per hour at times during the late afternoon and evening hours
Wednesday. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in
the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant
impact with this event. The precipitation may be a wintry mix or
even rain at times early in the event over parts of central Iowa,
mainly south of Interstate 80 and therefore, snowfall amounts are
less certain in these areas. The snow will gradually end from
southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches with the greatest amounts along
and north of a Waterloo to Ames to Atlantic line. Minor ice
accumulations are possible over the far south edge of the
watch.

* WHERE...Parts of central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is taken to the hospital with concussion after being injured in Monday night's game, coach says

  • Updated
  • 0

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken to a hospital with a concussion after an injury during a NFL Wild-Card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys Monday, his coach said.

The game was paused with two minutes and 55 seconds left in the fourth quarter after Gage fell awkwardly after he was hit across his neck on a second down play at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.

Gage appeared to try to get up but couldn't and was quickly swarmed my medical staff.

"They took him to the hospital right now, he has a concussion. They'll also test him for potential neck injuries," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said in the postgame news conference following the team's 31-14 loss to the Cowboys.

When asked if Gage had movement in his extremities, Bowles replied: "His fingers were moving when he was down there. I don't know about the rest."

After he was injured, trainers surrounded Gage and players from both teams knelt while he was receiving medical care. The broadcast showed Gage moving his legs while trainers were administering care. He was later immobilized and carted off the field.

"After suffering a neck injury and concussion during the fourth quarter of last night's game, Russell was taken to a local hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation," said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in statement on Tuesday.

"Russell has had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo additional testing."

Gage's on-field injury came just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed after making a tackle during another Monday night game.

A medical team resuscitated the 24-year-old before an ambulance carried him off the field in critical condition. He was discharged from the hospital last week.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

