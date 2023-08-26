Sumner-Fredericksburg rallies past East Buc in OT thriller

WINTHROP (KWWL) -- After tying the game on the final play of regulation, No. 10 Sumner-Fredericksburg's defense came up big to catapult the Cougars to an 18-12 overtime win over No. 3 East Buchanan.
"We told ourselves we were going to be dream breakers all season long," said senior Jaxon Willems after the win, "We've got to play good teams all year, ranked teams all year."
The Cougars' offense looked like a juggernaut on the opening drive of the night. Willems hauled in a 57 yard touchdown strike from Davis Van Sickle for a 6-0 lead after the opening quarter.
East Buc countered with their ground and point attack as fullback Tanner Thurm tied the game 6-6 with a 15-yard touchdown run. Then, before half, Gavin Reck picked off Van Sickle and returned it 50 yards for a score and a 12-6 Buccaneer lead at halftime.
In the second half, their defense looked nearly impenetrable, stopping the Cougars on multiple drives. Freshman Keenan Pals appeared to put the game on ice when he intercepted Van Sickle with 3:00 left in the fourth quarter while Sumner-Fredericksburg held just a single timeout.
The Cougars, however, took over with just over a minute remaining on the clock, and proceeded to drive 80 yards with no timeouts, culminating in Van Sickles seven-yard touchdown strike to Noah Henderson as time expired to send the game to overtime.
On the second play of the extra session, Willems scored on a four-yard run for an 18-12 lead. East Buc, on their possession, managed to reach the one-yardline, but were stuffed on fourth and one to end their opening night hopes.
"Lot of heart. Clear eyes, full hearts, we can't be beat," said Cougar Head Coach Jacob Coyle, "That's what these guys believe in. We're going to keep working, and we're going to keep getting better."