Students feeling optimistic about Hawkeye women's next game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Hawkeye women are making history, advancing to the final four for the first time since 1993. Hawkeye fans anxiously await the next game on Friday.
In Iowa City, KWWL reporter Max Tedford said that you can feel the excitement among University of Iowa students. The students he talked to said that they're making plans for the big weekend.
As seen last weekend, Caitlin Clark and the rest of the Hawkeye women had a bit of a rough start, but eventually dominated and came out on top.
Meredith Martins is a Hawkeye freshman and has played basketball growing up. She says that seeing the women's team show so much talent on the court has made her proud.
Martins said, "I’m just super proud to go here. Especially since the program as a whole, they’re really awesome to watch. And the coaching staff is great. I’ve met a bunch of them. I went to the field hockey game last year and they just all support each other.”
Martins said that she thinks with the skills Clark and the team have shown, the Hawkeyes should have a good chance to take the win, and maybe even go all the way.