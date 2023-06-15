Sports moving forward on Thursday despite air quality alert

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- All across the state of Iowa, baseball and softball teams are still moving forward with their games despite air quality alerts issued over wildfire smoke drifting into the state from Canada. Currently, an air quality advisory is in effect for Eastern Iowa through Friday night at 10:00 p.m.
In Cedar Falls, the baseball team went through batting practice on Thursday morning ahead of their game. Cedar Falls baseball coach Brett Williams said that his team is pushing through the conditions, and that this was the first day he noticed the worsening haze.
Williams said, "We practiced a little bit this morning and we ran, and the guys didn't really complain. Yesterday we had a full practice and there wasn't really much notice of it, they didn't bring it up a lot. But today when we got out here, you could tell it was a lot different than it had been in the last few days."
Coach Williams stressed that recovery is very important for his athletes, and he also works to keep an open dialogue with his players. This way, he knows if they are healthy, or if they need an extra rest in the current conditions.