 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Advisory for portions of Central and Eastern Iowa
Through 10 PM CDT Friday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for portions of central and eastern Iowa.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist in these areas
through Friday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a
concern over the next several days as the smoke moves through the
state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoor.

Sports moving forward on Thursday despite air quality alert

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- All across the state of Iowa, baseball and softball teams are still moving forward with their games despite air quality alerts issued over wildfire smoke drifting into the state from Canada. Currently, an air quality advisory is in effect for Eastern Iowa through Friday night at 10:00 p.m.

In Cedar Falls, the baseball team went through batting practice on Thursday morning ahead of their game. Cedar Falls baseball coach Brett Williams said that his team is pushing through the conditions, and that this was the first day he noticed the worsening haze.

Williams said, "We practiced a little bit this morning and we ran, and the guys didn't really complain. Yesterday we had a full practice and there wasn't really much notice of it, they didn't bring it up a lot. But today when we got out here, you could tell it was a lot different than it had been in the last few days."

Coach Williams stressed that recovery is very important for his athletes, and he also works to keep an open dialogue with his players. This way, he knows if they are healthy, or if they need an extra rest in the current conditions.

Recommended for you