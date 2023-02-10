Sports betting to take off on Super Bowl weekend

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KWWL) -- It's a big weekend for football in America. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Arizona. Fans and viewers may take the opportunity to make some money by betting on the big game.
Ahead of the big game on Sunday, local casinos are preparing for an increase in sports betting.
Sports betting was legalized in Iowa in 2019. KWWL spoke with Damon John, the General Manager of Riverside Casino.
John said that Sunday's Super Bowl game should be a significant day for them - saying that they are expecting their Draft Day sports lounge to be packed.
John said, "Jake Reed and I are sitting in Draft Day right now, it’s a little quiet at the moment. But come Sunday afternoon, Draft Day will be absolutely packed with Eagles fans, Chiefs fans and fans of the NFL in general.”
Currently, there are 33 states that have legalized sports betting.