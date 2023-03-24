Sports and Seafood: Clark and the Hawks set for Seattle Sweet 16

SEATTLE, Wash. (KWWL) -- Caitlin Clark's offensive game gets a ton of attention and for good reason. At more than 27 points per game she's the third leading scorer in the country. While playing in the spotlight, she hasn't succumbed to the pressure.
"She just honestly is at her best when she's just herself and not worrying about everything else," says Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder
Clark's best has now come to the Pacific Northwest and the home of the World Famous Pike Place Fish Market filled with people who have something in common with the Hawkeye All-American. The Iowa senior may be known for her scoring, but like the famous fish throwers, she's just as good at distributing.
"I think her passing is the best part of her game," adds Bluder, "Everybody talks about her shooting, her range, to me, it's her passing."
In fact while she's number three in scoring in the NCAA, she's actually number one in total assists. For her teammates, sometimes, she's almost too good, like when Monica Czinano got domed by a Clark full-court dart which is probably better than a fish.
"I had a step on my girl, and I'm thinking there's absolutely no way she threw this, this would be like a quarterback throw," says senior Monica Czinano, "and I turn around and the ball's right here coming at my head. From that moment on, I always knew I had to be ready."
As will Colorado who now have to deal with the highest scoring offense in the country which has to do with more than just Caitlin Clark.
"I'm lucky enough to have teammates that knock down open threes," says Clark, "Monica's such a good player inside. They really get my assist number up, and I just want to put them in a position to be successful."
If it works, the Hawkeyes will be trading fish markets, for cowboy hats and a trip to Dallas.