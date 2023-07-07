 Skip to main content
South Winn tops Wapsie Valley in softball regional semi

FAIRBANK (KWWL) South Winn rallied from a late two-run deficit as they topped Wapsie Valley 5-4 on Friday to advance to a 1A regional semifinal.

Wapsie gained an early 1-0 advantage as Peyton Curley scores on a first inning sacrifice fly by Mae Wedemeier. That edge held until the third when South Winn's Britney Hageman came home on a wild pitch. They took a lead in the fourth on an RBI single into shallow center by Morgan Kriener.

The two went back and fourth in the final innings with Wapsie Valley taking a 4-2 lead after the fifth only to have South Winn score three in the final two inning to pick up the win.

