South Winn takes two aces to state baseball

CALMAR (KWWL) – For the fourth time in five seasons the South Winn Warriors get to play baseball late in July. Senior pitcher Keagan Streeter has been on them all and remembers the beginning.
“Eighth grade year, seeing those seniors, I think they started it all,” said Streeter.
The success continued in Tuesday’s substate final. Coming in as big underdogs the Warriors turned the tables and dominated sixth ranked North Linn. South Winn raked at the plate in an 11 hit, 10 run performance, one of their best of the season. On the mound, senior Jamie Kuennen needed just 64 pitches to shut out the high powered Lynx in a shortened five inning mercy rule win.
“I think the offense really put together a great day,” said Kuennen, “Getting five runs early, that was huge. Then I had all the confidence in the world to come out and pitch strikes.”
On Monday they’re the underdog’s once again, opening the 1A state tournament against top seeded Kingsley-Pierson.
“We’re the eight seed, but there are eight great teams down there, too,” said 13 year head coach Alex Smith, “Any team can win on any given day. I think that showed in the substate games all throughout the state as well.”
“I think we kind of feed off that energy,” added Kuennen, “We like being the underdog, coming into games and then pulling the upset.”
Pitching should give the Warriors a shot. All-stater Streeter’s struck out a team high 76 batters this season, while Kuennen sits sixth among 1A pitchers with at least 10 appearances with a 0.62 ERA. As for Monday’s starter, Smith says that’s still up in the air.
“We certainly can’t go wrong,” said Smith, “and I know whichever one I do choose between Keagan and Jamie, the other one’s going to have their back.”
The two aces say they’re good either way.
“I want it pretty bad, but you know, I trust Jamie to get it done,” Streeter said of his senior classmate,” and I hope he trusts me to get it done.”
He does.
“I’d like it, but I trust Keagan.”