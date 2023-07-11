South Winn rolls over No. 6 North Linn to return to state

WAVERLY (KWWL) -- Jamie Kuennen shut down one of the state's top offenses on Tuesday night. The South Winn senior allowed just a single hit as the Warriors shocked No. 6 North Linn in a dominant 10-0 five inning win.
"We don't have a top pitcher. We have a 1A and a 1B," said head coach Alex Smith after the win, "We're led by two seniors. Keegan (Streeter) was ineligible to pitch tonight. Jamie was outstanding. He got all three across. He put it where he wanted to, and we made plays behind him as well."
Kuennen also gained confidence after the Warriors put up five runs in the opening frame. Kole Hageman capped the inning with a bases-loaded 3 RBI double to deep center that put South Winn in control right out of the gate.
"Getting runs across right away, that was big," said the Warrior senior, "That was huge. It gave me a lot of confidence to come out on the mound and pitch strikes."
Leading 7-0 headed to the fifth inning, South Winn added three in the frame as Carson Streeter's 2 RBI double put the Warriors up 10-0, while Kuennen shut down the Lynx in the bottom half of the inning to send his team back to state for the second straight season.