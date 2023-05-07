Seventh inning walks sink Iowa in 5-2 series finale loss to Ohio State

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- Iowa's pitchers walked in three runs on Sunday as Ohio State avoided a sweep, knocking off the Hawkeyes 5-2 in the series finale.
“Seventh inning they had five free bases,” said Iowa coach Rick Heller. “Didn’t make them earn it. They played better today, and they pitched better today. That’s what happened.”
Kyle Huckstorf was 2-for-5 on the day. Sam Hojar had a solo home run and Sam Petersen tallied an RBI.
Iowa's Ty Langenberg thre 6 1/3 innings and allowed three earned runs.
Iowa left 11 runners stranded and were 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.