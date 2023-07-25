Senior softballers swing away in Waterloo

WATERLOO (KWWL) At nearly 83 years old, Dick Pollitt hasn’t lost the competitive fire.
“I’m not in the dugout smiling and clapping hands and sipping on a beer,” Pollitt says defiantly, “I’m ready to play.”
Pollitt, a former long-time coach at Waverly-Shell Rock, stokes that fire every week playing in Waterloo’s Tuesday Morning Senior Softball League. It’s something that gets the retiree away from the house.
“I truck garden and it beats the hell out of picking tomatoes,” he laughs, “Which I already did this morning.”
The league, now in year five, was the brainchild of former Waterloo East football coach Charlie Aldrich. Aldrich saw the need while playing in one of the area’s other leagues.
“We were playing against a young team, and one of our players got a base hit to the outfield, and the young guy threw him out at first base,” he recalls, “And I go ‘We need a league of our own.’”
With the help of Waterloo Softball Association president Jake Schaefer that league was born. It has a few modified rules for safety and is now booming with 104 players –
“I’m just happy to see that softball can be played from younger ages all the way up to 82,” says Schaefer.
While a bit apprehensive at first, some of those players have come to realize they still have a lot left in the tank.
“If I had a dollar for everybody that said I can’t throw, I can’t run, I can’t hit anymore, I’d pay off the mortgage on my house,” says Aldrich.
Fun is the number one goal of the league, but winning isn’t far behind. For Pollitt, however, the coach inside still remains, and for him the message has always been the same whether you’re 14 or 82.
“If you work hard and play hard, that’s what it’s all about.”