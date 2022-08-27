REPORT: Former UNI Panther and Saints' 1st-rounder Trevor Penning will miss time with leg injury

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KWWL)- Saints first-round draft pick and former UNI Panther Trevor Penning will spend the start of his rookie season on the sidelines.
According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Penning suffered a torn ligament in his foot during Friday night's preseason game against the Chargers. Rapoport said he will need surgery and is "out indefinitely."
Penning had to be carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
Trevor Penning wasn’t a starter. But he would have been very soon given his rapid improvement. Now, on the sidelines indefinitely. https://t.co/b6awhBw8Rj— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2022
Penning is the first-ever UNI Panther to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Penning is the first Panther drafted since Deiondre' Hall in 2016, who was drafted in the fourth round by the Chicago Bears.
Earlier this month, Penning got kicked out of practice for getting into fights with teammates on three consecutive days. He exchanged blows with second-year defensive end Payton Turner, veteran end Taco Charlton, defensive back J.T. Gray and undrafted rookie defensive end Scott Patchan.
According to Rapoport, Penning would not have been a week one starter, "but he would have been very soon given his rapid improvement."