Rally falls short as Illinois State drops UNI 23-21

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- The Panthers ran out of time Saturday. Trailing Illinois State 23-21 in the final minute, a Redbird sack of Theo Day ran out the clock as the UNI fell just short of reaching field goal territory.
That ended a game that say the Panthers trail from nearly start to finish. Illinois State built up a 23-14 second half lead on Ian Wagner's third field goal of the game.
UNI, meanwhile, broke up a scoreless second half as Sam Schnee capped off a 92-yard drive with just under 12 minutes remaininng to pull the Panthers within two. The offense, however, couldn't capitalize on multiple defensive stops in the final minutes.