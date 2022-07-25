Pros come back for Zach Johnson Foundation Classic

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -- After 12 years and more than $10 million raised, the Zach Johnson Foundation Classic is still going strong. The Cedar Rapids native returned on Monday to host his hometown event, once again bringing along several of his PGA colleagues.
"If you'd have told me back in 2010 when we hatched this foundation that we'd have an event like this. We'd have all these guys come in to play and help us out, gals for that matter, and have that many dollars raised, over 10 million now, have a program that's having this kind of success in the community," says Johnson, "It would have exceeded any and all dreams."
Several tour pros, headlined by Davis Love III, Stewart Cink, and this weekend's 3M Championship winner Tony Finau, joined Johnson at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids. The goal was to raise even more money for the foundation which assists area kids with gaining post-secondary education opportunities.
"It's about the kids and their families. They make us look really good," Johnson adds, "Their commitment, their dedication and their work is really what's inspiring."
It's all part of a busy year for Johnson, who in addition to playing, is also getting ready to captain the United States in next year's Ryder Cup. The appointment is still surreal to the two-time major champion.
"I don't think my dreams got that far," he says, "I've always said that inside the ropes it's been the best thing I've ever been associated with competitively. It is the purest form of the game. I've always been a team guy. I love team sports."