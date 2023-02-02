 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Temperatures Return Tonight into Tomorrow Morning...

.Lows tonight will once again dip below zero tonight as a cold
front brings stronger winds and another round of bitter cold
temperatures. The cold spell won't last long, but wind chills in
the teens and 20s below zero will be common over much of central
and northern Iowa for the Friday morning trip to school and work.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to
30 below zero will be common.

* WHERE...Much of the northern half of Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Proposed bill would allow charter school students to play sports in public schools in their district

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A proposed bill working its way in the Iowa legislature would allow charter school students to play sports in a public school within their district. Under the proposed bill, the charter students would count as 1/10 of a pupil for the public school.

Students enrolled in charter schools would be able to participate in sports at public schools in their district - that their school does not have.

It would make those students count towards the district's basic enrollment. Students would be counted as 1/10 of a pupil for the school's funding purposes.

The bill's subcommittee voted to pass it along further in the legislative process on Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you