Proposed bill would allow charter school students to play sports in public schools in their district

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A proposed bill working its way in the Iowa legislature would allow charter school students to play sports in a public school within their district. Under the proposed bill, the charter students would count as 1/10 of a pupil for the public school.
The bill's subcommittee voted to pass it along further in the legislative process on Thursday.