Petras retains starting role after rough early outings

IOWA CITY (KWWL) – For the time being senior Spencer Petras is still the leader of the Hawkeye offense. According to Petras, “It's business as usual.”
That business certainly could use some improvement, however. Saturday's Cy-Hawk game saw another rough outing with just 92 total passing yards and itvhad much of Kinnick Stadium calling for a change with chants of “We want Alex (Padilla)” ringing out multiple times.
“It doesn't faze him,” says teammate Riley Moss, “So, I really am impressed by that and his character and his love for the game. I do think it's unfair because personally that's my friend and my roommate, and I see all the stuff that's said about him.”
“It comes with the territory,” Petras adds, “When you play quarterback, you sign up for it all. You don't get to just sign up for scoring 50 points and five touchdowns. If I could, I would, but you don't get to do that.”
Still through two games, Petras' 45 percent completion percentage is down 12 points from a year ago while Iowa's offensive production is the lowest in the country.
Back-up Alex Padilla, who threw for 600 yards a year ago, may get his shot if things don't improve early Saturday. For Petras, that game is all that matters and not anything that's already happened.
“None of that means anything this week,” he says, “We are completely moving on. I'm moving on, and looking forward to playing our best football this Saturday.”
The opportunities are certainly there as the Hawkeyes face a Nevada defense that gave up 55 points to Incarnate Word this past weekend.