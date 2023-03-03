Petersen's triple double powers Dike-New Hartford to state final

DES MOINES (KWWL) -- Payton Petersen did it again. The two-time state basketball all-tournament team captain put up a triple double as top ranked Dike-New Hartford held of No. 4 Sibley-Ocheydan 61-56 to make a third straight trip to the class 2A state final.
Petersen scored 28, grabbed 19 rebounds, and tallied 10 steals in the Wolverines win over the Generals. Her sister Jadyn added 15 points and 15 boards in the win.
Dike-New Hartford looked well on their way to the final after building a 36-23 halftime lead. The Generals, however, made them sweat a little with an 11-0 run to open the fourth quarter, pulling within one point at 48-47 with four and a half minutes remaining.
Powered by the Petersens, DNH countered with an 8-0 run of their own to move on to face No. 2 Central Lyon in a rematch of the 2022 championship which the Wolverines won 59-52.