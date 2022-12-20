Petersen, Dall hit milestones as Dike-New Hartford tops rival Grundy Center

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region from Wednesday
afternoon into Friday night. A significant multi-faceted event is
expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard
conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near
impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected
as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder
from late Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow will begin late Wednesday
afternoon and continue through Friday night. Blizzard
conditions possible Thursday morning into Friday. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts
possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late
Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to
40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Central and south-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly
reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Petersen, Dall hit milestones as Dike-New Hartford tops rival Grundy Center

  • 0

DIKE (KWWL) -- Top-ranked Dike-New Hartford rolled over rival Grundy Center 69-30 on a night that saw a pair of milestones for the Wolverines.

Junior Payton Petersen finished with 14 points, while becoming the third ever DNH player to eclipse the 1,000 career point mark. The win also marked the 500th in the career of head coach Bruce Dall.

Petersen's twin sister Jadyn led all scorers with 20 points as the Wolverines' moved to 9-0 on the season heading into the winter break. Carlie Willis led Grundy Center (2-6) with 12 points.

