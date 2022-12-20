Petersen, Dall hit milestones as Dike-New Hartford tops rival Grundy Center

DIKE (KWWL) -- Top-ranked Dike-New Hartford rolled over rival Grundy Center 69-30 on a night that saw a pair of milestones for the Wolverines.
Junior Payton Petersen finished with 14 points, while becoming the third ever DNH player to eclipse the 1,000 career point mark. The win also marked the 500th in the career of head coach Bruce Dall.
Petersen's twin sister Jadyn led all scorers with 20 points as the Wolverines' moved to 9-0 on the season heading into the winter break. Carlie Willis led Grundy Center (2-6) with 12 points.