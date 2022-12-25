Part 2: Counting down the top 10 Eastern Iowa sports stories of 2022

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- In just one week, we will flip the calendar over to 2022, but before the year wraps up, we are taking a look back at the top 10 Eastern Iowa sports moments from the past 12 months.
On Christmas Eve, we unveiled the first half. Today we are tearing off the wrapping from our top five sports stories of 2022.
We start it off with UNI basketball. Led by MVC player of the year and future Milwaukee Buck AJ Green, the Panthers earned the Missouri Valley regular season conference championship. They clinched the title in an overtime thriller against Loyola. During the season, Green became the 17th valley player to surpass 1700 points.
At number four, we have the powerhouse Wartburg wrestling team under Eric Keller. In a tight race in Cedar Rapids, the Knights edged Wabash College by a single point to earn the 15th national championship in program history. The Knights did it without a single individual title while crowning seven All-Americans.
We stay on the mat at number three and a historic move in the state of Iowa that saw girls' wrestling sanctioned as an official sport in the state for the first time ever. This came after the tremendous growth of the sport in the state that saw several hundred participants at the most recent unsanctioned state tournament last spring.
At number two, it's Cedar Falls' own Jack Campbell and a season that rocketed the Hawkeye linebacker to college football stardom. Campbell became the first Iowa player to win the Butkus award as the top linebacker in the country before becoming a consensus All American. The Iowa great isn't done and is set to suit up one more time in the Music City Bowl.
And finally, from two wins to the Sweet 16, the incredible turnaround for the Iowa State basketball team tops our list. In TJ Otzelberger's first season, a Cyclone team picked to finish dead last in the Big 12 made a run into the NCAA tournament, shocking LSU and Wisconsin in the first two rounds before falling to Miami in a run that absolutely no one saw coming.
That rounds out all of our 2022 top stories, and we can't wait to see what the new year brings.