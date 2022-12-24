Part 1: Counting down the top 10 Eastern Iowa sports moments from 2022

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- The year is nearly over, and what a year it was in Iowa as we count down the top 10 sports stories of the year. We start with the first half of our countdown, numbers 10 through 6.
At number 10, it's one of the best to wear black and gold. Cedar Rapids' own Keegan Murray put together a gem of a season, which saw the Iowa sophomore earn the Karl Malone award as the best power forward in the country. He became the second player in history to amass 800 points, 60 blocks, and 60 three-pointers in a single season. It led Murray to the Sacramento Kings as the number four overall pick of the NBA draft –
At number nine, the fourth time was the charm for the Grundy Center Spartans. After three straight state runner up finishes, Travis Zajac's squad finished the job and did it in a dominant fashion. The undefeated Spartans shut out West Hancock 27, nothing, grabbing their first state championship trophy in more than 30 years.
At number eight, how about back-to-back titles for the girls from Dike-New Hartford. In a back-and-forth battle with Central Lyon, the Wolverines surged late in the 4th quarter for a 59, 52 win. The Wolverines' Peyton Petersen put up 23 in the final, netting her second straight all-tournament team captainship.
At number seven, the UNI volleyball team silenced the doubters. After being picked to finish sixth in Missouri Valley Conference, the Panthers rolled to a conference title losing just a single conference game. That wasn't the end, as Bobbi Petersen's squad netted a conference tournament title along with a trip into the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Let's round out the first half with number six and a monster season for Wartburg football. Not even picked to win the American Rivers Conference, the Knights and Coach Chris Winter went perfect through league play and kept on rolling into the first ever national semifinal in program history before falling at D-3 Powerhouse Mount Union. The Knights capped it off with their highest-ever number three ranking.
Thats it for the first half. We'll wrap up the countdown tomorrow on Christmas Day.