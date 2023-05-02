Panther softball looks to power to new heights

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) – It’s a familiar sound in Cedar Falls. It’s the sound of the ball connecting with the barrel and for the UNI Panthers, far and away the best offensive team in the Missouri Valley, it’s a sound that’s present every day.
“I mean, we are a pretty solid offensive team one through nine,” laughs sophomore outfielder Mya Dodge.
However, it goes even further than the starting line-up. In fact, ten different Panthers have hit home runs this season, and for them it doesn’t matter who’s hitting them as long as they’re winning.
“We talk a lot about mudita. So we're just really happy for each other,” says Dodge, “We really want each other to succeed, and I think that's a big part of it.
That word “mudita” is a Buddhist term meaning finding joy in the good fortune of others, and it’s something the Panthers excel at.
When asked if she get’s more excited about her own home runs or her teammates, senior Brooke Snider didn’t hesitate.
“Everybody else's. Mine it’s just like ‘Oh, that that felt great,’ type of situation,” she says, “But then when it's everybody else, you get excited.”
In all UNI has hit a school record 68 home runs this year. Snider has 11 of those, while freshman Alexis Pupillo and Dodge lead the way with 15 apiece.
That’s led UNI to their second straight regular season conference title, but the big goal is winning the Missouri Valley tournament, something they haven’t done in 11 years. They’ve also never won both in the same season.
“You know, we’ve won the conference tournament and we’ve won the regular season,” says head coach Ryan Jacobs, “That's the next goal is to put them together.”
With a team that gives up just two runs a game and scores nearly seven, this could be the time.