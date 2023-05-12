Offensive struggles doom UNI in MVC semis

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KWWL) -- It wasn't the ending UNI envisioned. Riding a school record 18-game winning streak, the Panthers couldn't muster any offense on Friday, falling to Indiana State 1-0 in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
The loss ends a season that saw the Panthers dominate the MVC regular season, finishing 26-1, however, an 0-6 start to the non-conference season damaged any hopes of grabbing an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The offensive performance spoiled another solid performance from UNI pitcher Samantha Heyer, whose lone earned run scored on a suicide squeeze in the second inning.
The fifth-seeded Sycamores advance to face host No. 6 seed Southern Illinois in a surprising championship on Saturday.