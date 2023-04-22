Offense looks strong in Iowa State spring game

AMES (KWWL) -- Iowa State's quarterback battle took center stage at Jack Trice Stadium, with all three making solid plays in Saturday's scrimmage. Hunter Dekkers is the Cyclones' returning starter, but Rocco Becht and freshman JJ Kohl have been pushing hard.
Becht led the way Saturday completing 11 of his 19 pass attemptions for 112 yards and one touchdown. Dekkers was 11 of 18 for 101 yards, while Kohl looked sharp completing 8 of 11 for 75 yards and a score.
Running back Jirehl Brock looked strong as well as he says he's nearly 100 percent after dealing with an ankle injury from last season.
Iowa State opens the year against in-state rival UNI on September 2.