Northern Iowa leader remembers NFL great Len Dawson

KANSAS CITY(KWWL)--NFL legend Len Dawson led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title in 1970 and earned a Pro Football Hall of Fame nod after a 19 year career. Dawson died on Wednesday at the age of 87.
Dawson was one of the first pro football players to successfully transition from the field to the broadcast booth. Dawson served for more than two decades on HBO's inside the NFL and also served as sports director for a local Kansas City television station.
Loras College graduate and current Northern Iowa Director of University Relations Pete Moris served 17 years in Media and Public Relations for the Kansas City Chiefs. Moris says Dawson was a "Class Act" and was always available in times of need.