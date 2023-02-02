Northeast Iowa dominates quarterfinal round at girls' state wrestling

CORALVILLE (KWWL) – The number of title contenders dropped from 448 to 56 after day one in Coralville. Mia Kurth of Waukon joined that group as she topped Myah Rausch of Cedar Rapids Prairie, nearly pinning her in a 9-2 win
At 105 pounds, Jillian Worthen of Union picked up a second period pin on Lauren Whitt of Cedar Falls, marking the start of an 0-2 quarterfinal round for the Tigers. Worthen, meanwhile, lived up to her nickname “monster” and moved a step closer to back to backs titles.
"I got it when I was a toddler. I wasn't a very good child, so my dad just called me that out of nowhere and it grewover the past 10 plus years,” said Worthen who signed the nickname on the official bracket, “and talking to Erin Kehrli afterward she said it was a good idea to sign it as monster, to sign my name."
At 130 pounds Lily Lluft of Charles City got the decision over Claire Brown of Iowa City High as she moved a step closer to a third state title.
Dakota Whitman of Independence is a semifinalist at 135 pounds after pinning Lizzie Wolf of Benton Community with two seconds left in the match.
At 140 pounds Kiara Djoumessi was the first of three Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks to reach the semis — pinning Clara Sapienza of Southwest Iowa in just over a minute, a performance she enjoyed.
“That was a really good match,” said the Go-Hawk junior, “I proved that I'm here to win it. I proved that I can do it."
Two time state champion Naomi Simon of Decorah moved a step closer to the next title, winning a methodical 10-0 major decision over Autumn Elsberry of South Tama at 170 pounds.
Her next opponent, one of four East Buchanan semi finalists, Brooklyn Graham pinned Izzy Strickert of independence in the third, but she knows the next challenge is a massive one.
"She's a 2 time state champion. I've wrestled her before, but I think everyone's beatable, so if I stay positive I think I can get her."