No Field of Dreams game in 2023 due to construction, owner says

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- After two successive years of MLB baseball at the Field of Dreams, the iconic movie site will be sitting out of the 2023 season.
According to the Des Moines Register, site owner Frank Thomas cites construction efforts as the reason for no game being played next year.
"They don't want to come back if the stadium's not prepared," Thomas told the Register.
With the second edition of the Field of Dreams MLB game taking place tonight, an estimated 20,000 people are expected to be in Dyersville throughout the week.
The 2021 match-up between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees was lucrative for the MLB, with nearly 6 million cable viewers tuning in for the spectacle-filled game.
While there are no plans for an MLB game in 2023, Iowa is making the site a financial priority. This week, Governor Reynolds announced an additional $12.5 million in funds for an additional and permanent stadium.
Also planned are a total of 9 ball fields, a hotel and event space, and an outdoor concert amphitheater to be built at the site.